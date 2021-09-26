Kirk Cousins has three TDs, Vikings lead Seattle 21-17 at halftime

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins threw three first-half touchdowns, giving the Vikings a 21-17 lead over the Seahawks at halftime.

He threw a 7-yard touchdown to Tyler Conklin, a 15-yarder to Adam Thielen and his 3-yarder to Justin Jefferson happened with 16 seconds left in the first half.

Cousins is 16-of-20 for 185 yards.

Alexander Mattison, subbing for Dalvin Cook, has 13 touches for 96 yards.

Russell Wilson completed 15 of 19 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He hit DK Metcalf for a 10-yard score on Seattle’s first possession. Metcalf has five catches for 88 yards.

Chris Carson has run for 74 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Jason Myers missed a 44-yard field goal wide left, his first miss since 2019. His 37 consecutive made field goals was the fourth-longest streak in NFL history.

The Seahawks lost defensive end Kerry Hyder, who is out with a concussion.