Malcolm Jenkins begins second half with a pick six, giving Saints 21-3 lead

Things are going from bad to worse for New England’s offense.

On the first play of the third quarter, quarterback Mac Jones threw a low pass to tight end Jonnu Smith. The tight end dove for it, but it went off his hands and up into the arms of safety Malcolm Jenkins.

With no one in a blue jersey in front of him, Jenkins darted 34 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

It was Jenkins’ first pick six since 2016 when he played for the Eagles.

For Jones, it’s his second interception of the game after throwing none in the first two weeks of the season.

The Saints are now ahead 21-3 with a little over 13 minutes remaining in the third quarter.