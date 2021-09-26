Mark Andrews: Drops will not define Marquise Brown

Getty Images

Everyone on the Ravens should be offering thanks to Justin Tucker for his 66-yard field goal at the buzzer to beat the Lions on Sunday, but wide receiver Marquise Brown‘s gratitude might be a little more heartfelt than some of his teammates.

Brown dropped three passes that could have gone for scores in the first half of the game and those miscues joined other missed opportunities that put the Ravens on the verge of a loss before Tucker hit from way downtown. After the win, quarterback Lamar Jackson said that’s “over with” and the team has now turned its attention to their Week Four game against the Broncos.

Head coach John Harbaugh said he told Brown that the game will be part of the story to tell once he’s “had the great career that you’re going to have” and tight end Mark Andrews shared similar views about Brown bouncing back in the future.

“I told Marquise, just be yourself. Things like that happen,” Andrews said, via the team’s website. “He’s a dog at the end of the day. He’s going to be great. He’s going to continue to make plays. This is not going to define him.”

There’s plenty of other areas for the Ravens to improve after Sunday’s shaky showing, but it’s always better to approach such changes with a win and they’ll be able to do that this week.