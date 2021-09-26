Marquise Blair inactive after injuring knee during warmups

Getty Images

Safety Marquise Blair was a surprise scratch for the Seahawks.

Seahawks Radio, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, reports Blair injured a knee during warmups.

John Reid, who was expected to be inactive, is dressed. He could serve as the backup nickel today.

Defensive end Benson Mayowa, who was questionable with a neck injury, is out.

The team’s other inactives are running back Rashaad Penny (calf), right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle), receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion), defensive end L.J. Collier and quarterback Jake Luton.