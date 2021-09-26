Matt Nagy: Justin Fields may have dinged his hand at end of game

Getty Images

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields‘ first NFL start ended with a loss and it may have ended with an injury as well.

Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters after the 26-6 loss to the Browns that Fields may have dinged up his hand on the final play of the game. He didn’t elaborate on what might have happened, but there should be more word in the coming hours about the rookie’s condition.

Fields was 6-of-20 for 68 yards through the air on Sunday and he added 12 yards on three rushing attempts. The Bears only had 47 net yards of offense and Nagy blamed himself for the unit’s shortcomings.

“I obviously as a head coach did not do a good enough job of getting this offense ready. . . It starts with me. It ends with me,” Nagy said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

Andy Dalton‘s outlook for Week Four is uncertain because of a knee injury. If he and Fields can’t go, Nagy will be trying to get the offense ready for Nick Foles‘ first start of the season.