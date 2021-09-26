Matthew Stafford hits DeSean Jackson for 75-yard touchdown

Getty Images

Earlier this week, head coach Sean McVay said he wanted to get receiver DeSean Jackson more involved in the offense.

Consider the mission accomplished.

After missing the receiver on a couple of targets earlier in the game, quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Jackson with a 75-yard bomb touchdown to open the third quarter. Jackson had gotten behind two defenders and had a clear path to the end zone once the catch was made. He did twist and turn before crossing the goal line, but was not flagged for taunting.

Stafford had previously targeted Jackson twice in the first half with deep passes. The first was a little underthrown and got broken up by cornerback Ross Cockrell. On the second, Jackson and Stafford didn’t seem to be on the same page with where the ball needed to be placed and it fell incomplete.

But after halftime, quarterback and receiver were just fine.

On the other sideline, the Buccaneers announced cornerback Jamel Dean has been downgraded to out with his knee injury. He left the game midway through the first half.