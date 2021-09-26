Mike Vrabel was “just trying to manage where” Julio Jones is at in second half

Getty Images

One of the topics of conversation for Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at his press conference after Sunday’s 25-16 win over the Colts was the status of wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones played sparingly in the second half of the game and Vrabel was asked if Jones, who was not on the injury report coming into the game, was injured when he appeared at the podium. Vrabel didn’t say if Jones was ailing while giving an answer as to why the veteran wasn’t seeing much of the field.

“Just trying to manage where he’s at, and the type of game the end of the game would be,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean.

The Titans did lose A.J. Brown to a hamstring injury during the game, so their chances of extending their winning streak to three games would look better if Jones is healthy enough to go in Week Four.