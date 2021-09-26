Myles Garrett’s 4.5 sacks breaks team record

Getty Images

Myles Garrett challenged Browns’ pass rushers late last week to do a better job of getting to the quarterback. Then, two days later, the Pro Bowl defensive end took it on himself.

Garrett set a team record with 4.5 of the Browns’ nine sacks of Justin Fields. It broke the mark of Andra Davis, who had four sacks for the Browns against the Chiefs in 2003.

“He’s a Monstar, man,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said, referencing the villainous team of monsters from the “Space Jam” movie, via Anthony Poisal of the team website. “It’s unreal. He’s out there eating. I didn’t realize what he said prior to this week, and he lived up to that.”

Garrett took advantage of Jason Peters and his former Texas A&M teammate, Germain Ifedi. He nearly had another late in the fourth quarter when he had his arms around Fields, who briefly pried himself free before Jadeveon Clowney sacked him.

“Me and the statistician are going to have a talk to see if I can get half of that,” Garrett said. “It was fun, though. We all on the D-line had a great game, and coverage was working, as well.”

The Browns had only three sacks in the first two games combined, prompting Garrett to call out his teammates for not getting more pressure on quarterbacks when he sees double teams. Clowney answered the call with his first two sacks of the season and his first since 2019.

“It’s awesome seeing everybody getting off and making big plays,” Garrett said. “It’s just like when you’re in high school. Everybody is balling, and you feel like you can make a play at any time. You feel like you’re the star. Everybody wants to feel like that on the field.”

Garrett has 5.5 sacks for the season, putting him 3.5 from passing Michael Dean Perry for second on the franchise’s all-time sacks list and 14 from passing Clay Matthews (62) as the record-holder.