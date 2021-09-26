Officials appeared to miss delay of game penalty on Ravens one play before winning field goal

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Lions have a long history of getting ripped off by the officials. And it appears to have happened again today.

On the play before the Ravens hit a game-winning 66-yard field goal as time expired, Lamar Jackson threw an incomplete pass. But it appeared that the play clock expired before Jackson got the snap, and that the Ravens should have been backed up five yards for delay of game.

Former NFL referee Gene Steratore said on CBS that the officials sometimes give the offense a split-second to snap the ball after the play clock expires, but that on this play, delay of game should have been called.

“That feels to me like it’s longer than the normal progression,” Steratore said.

Justin Tucker‘s 66-yard field goal bounced in off the cross bar, so if the Ravens had been pushed back five yards and he had been kicking from 71 yards, it would have been well short. It’s also possible that the Ravens wouldn’t have even attempted a field goal and would have tried a Hail Mary instead if the delay of game had been called.

Instead, the Ravens got the game-winner, and the fans in Detroit got another opportunity to wonder what the league’s officiating department has against them.

22 responses to “Officials appeared to miss delay of game penalty on Ravens one play before winning field goal

  2. Aaron Rodgers has been getting an extra second on the game clock for years. It’s the NFL equivalent of bonus time in soccer.

  4. Goodell strikes again.

    He and Bisciotti play golf together at Augusta. They have been in bed together for years, as we know.

  6. This game shouldn’t have been close. Ravens WRs dropped 3 TDs. Happy for Tucker though. He’s a GOAT.

  8. touchback6 says:
    September 26, 2021 at 4:40 pm
    Goodell strikes again.

    ——-

    You need professional help son

  10. One day the Ford family will take the huge pile of secret apologies they have from the league office and cash them in for a big pile of nothing. This happens to teams like the Lions with owners who don’t care. Fords are happy to make billions on the team and never be competitive. They don’t raise a stink. They don’t even speak out. Rog Will call up Sheila and say, “Gosh, sorry about that. You’re getting almost a quarter billion in TV revenue from us this year so it would be great if your just let it slide.” She will and they’ll go back to laughing at their idiot fans who keep buying tickets.

  11. There is nothing to see here. The NFL has worked for several years to get Lame a Snoopy Bowl and now they’ll just fudge things to make it happen.

  13. The Ravens ran another play after the one the penalty wasn’t called, who knows if that play would have gained more yardage if circumstances were different. Justin Tucker broke the NFL record! Period!

  17. That was horrendous and should be a play that should be reviewed.
    The Lions really got screwed on that one. An apology doesn’t help

  18. It wasn’t close. Play clock expired easily 2+ seconds before the play. Should have been called. Funny I hate the lions. But I hate bs officials worse. Another reason to lose interest in NFL. No excuse.

  20. bassplucker says:
    September 26, 2021 at 4:35 pm
    Aaron Rodgers has been getting an extra second on the game clock for years. It’s the NFL equivalent of bonus time in soccer.

    ——

    Brady too. I really do feel for Lions fans. Even if they hadn’t gotten screwed by the refs, does anyone believe that Tucker would have made that kick against any other team? Maybe the Lions’ Lake Erie brethren in Buffalo or Cleveland, but man. That was just absurd.

  21. I watched the very end of the game. THE PLAY CLOCK HAD CLEARLY RUN OUT FOR AT LEAST OVER ONE SECOND!!!!

  22. The refs clearly didn’t want the game to end on a penalty (10 second runoff). But if the situation had been reversed and the penalty had been against the Lions. the refs would have called it. Perennial losing teams don’t get the same respect as contenders. The apology from the NFL won’t change the L to a W.

