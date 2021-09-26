Packers CB Kevin King out for tonight’s game with illness

Getty Images

The Packers have made an unexpected addition to their injury report in advance of Sunday night’s game against the 49ers.

Cornerback Kevin King is out, due to an illness. It’s a non-COVID illness. Regardless, King won’t play.

The situation means plenty more work for rookie first-rounder Eric Stokes, against a very complex and effective San Francisco offense.

The Green Bay defense has looked suspect at times. The Packers will need to find a way to stiffen tonight. They’re already missing linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who is on injured reserve.