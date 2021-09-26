Packers lead 10-0 as Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 127 yards, touchdown

Getty Images

The Packers are off to a fast start on Sunday Night Football. Two drives in, Green Bay holds a 10-0 lead.

The Packers reached the San Francisco 15 before going backward on their first possession and ended up with a 54-yard Mason Crosby field goal.

After the Packers forced a San Francisco punt, Green Bay found the end zone.

The seven-play, 80-yard drive ended with an Aaron Rodgers‘ 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter.

Rodgers is 9-for-9 for 127 yards. He has a 47-yard reception to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a 42-yarder to Allen Lazard.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 2-for-4 for 15 yards.

49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams injured his left calf while chasing down Lazard. He is questionable to return.