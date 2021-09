Getty Images

It took longer than anyone in Kansas City expected, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finally have scored a touchdown.

The Chiefs took the second half kickoff and went 75 yards in 12 plays. Mahomes found Jody Fortson for a 2-yard touchdown pass, giving the star quarterback a touchdown in his 28th consecutive game.

Harrison Butker‘s PAT cut the Chargers lead to 14-10.

Mahomes now is 18-of-26 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Travis Kelce has five catches for 75 yards.