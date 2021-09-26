Quenton Nelson carted to locker room with ankle injury

Getty Images

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson‘s rough season continues.

He was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury in the first half Sunday. The Colts list Nelson as questionable to return.

Nelson has had three surgeries the past year and lately has dealt with foot and back injuries. He also has missed time in the COVID-19 protocols this year.

He was injured Sunday on a 2-yard run by Jonathan Taylor on third-and-one from the Tennessee 29 with 11:43 remaining in the second quarter. Nelson remained down on the ground after the play.

Nyheim Hines scored on a 9-yard run three plays later, but the Titans since have scored again. Tennessee leads 14-7.