Rashad Weaver breaks right fibula

Titans pass rusher Rashad Weaver broke his right fibula Sunday, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

The team announced an ankle injury for the rookie during the game.

The prognosis is yet to be announced.

Weaver played an expanded role with Bud Dupree (knee) active only in case of emergency. He left in the third quarter of the Titans’ victory over the Colts, needing help off the field and onto an awaiting cart, which transported him to the training room.

He finished with two tackles.

Weaver faces a misdemeanor simple assault charge in Pittsburgh where he is scheduled for an Oct. 5 preliminary hearing.