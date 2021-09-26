Referee Scott Novak explains the delay-of-game mechanics that applied in Ravens-Lions

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Nearly thirteen years ago, a controversial non-call of delay of game happened in a Ravens win over the Titans in the playoffs. It happened again on Sunday, and it benefited the Ravens, again.

On the play preceding the game-winning, 66-yard field goal from Justin Tucker, the play clock expired before quarterback Lamar Jackson got the snap. No flag was thrown.

After the game, referee Scott Novak explained the failure to call a delay-of-game foul to pool reporter Justin Rogers.

“As far as our mechanics, the back judge is looking at the play clock and if it were to hit zero, he sees the zero, and he then looks to see if the ball is being snapped,” Novak said. “If the ball is being snapped, we will let the play go. If it’s not moving, it’s delay of game. Those are the mechanics that we apply on that play.”

Those mechanics build in a second or two — or, as the case may be, 1.6 seconds — after the clock strikes zero.

Novak added that there was no reason to believe the back judge wasn’t in position. And there really is no reason to believe that. It’s the exact same explanation referee Terry McAulay provided after the Ravens-Titans playoff game in early 2009.

The problem isn’t the back judge, it’s the process. The NFL should use a loud buzzer, like basketball does with a play clock. That would remove all uncertainty. If the ball isn’t snapped when the buzzer goes off, it’s delay of game.

It would be fair. It would be objective. And it would completely remove any suggestion that something untoward occurred. Which is what always happens when something like this goes down.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Referee Scott Novak explains the delay-of-game mechanics that applied in Ravens-Lions

  1. “The problem isn’t the back judge, it’s the process. The NFL should use a loud buzzer, like basketball does with a play clock. That would remove all uncertainty. If the ball isn’t snapped when the buzzer goes off, it’s delay of game.”

    THIS, all day long!

  3. It’s simple – the NFL doesn’t treat the play clock like a game clock, and this is what you open yourself up to. It should be 1000000% reviewable, like 12 men on the field.

    Imagine in basketball that the shot clock was treated in the same manner – the clock gets to zero, but the refs are gonna “give them an extra second or two.”

    The buzzer really could be the best solution. But make it reviewable. In theory, it should take about 4 seconds to fix the call. Clock is the same. Move them back 5 yards.

    But the main point we need to reach – THE PLAY CLOCK SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECTIVE!!!

  4. These things happen to losing teams more than winning teams. For some reason the Lions have been especially snakebit when it comes to officiating.

  5. The Lions are a comedic joke in NFL referee circles which is why there are no less than a dozen of these calls that go against them every year.

  6. In the real world, a person would get fired for such a critical on the job mistake.
    But the NFL and the referees union isn’t part of the real world, so lucky man!

  8. Unless the clock on TV wasnt in sych with the one in stadium I call BS. It was at least 3 seconds from the time clock hit zero on TV before snap. I yelled delay of game at the screen multiple times before it was finally snapped.

  11. I have no rooting interest in the Lions whatsoever but it does seem like every year they have at least one game where they get screwed over by this kind of stuff. It’s such a joke. If the play expired blow it dead. Not that hard guys

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.