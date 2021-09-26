Report: Dalvin Cook unlikely to play against Seahawks

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday that running back Dalvin Cook was “doing much better” and that Cook could play despite being listed as a non-participant in practice all week with an ankle injury.

Cook was listed as questionable and a report on Sunday morning puts him on the wrong side of that decision. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cook is considered unlikely to play heading into the game.

The Vikings elevated Ameer Abdullah from the practice squad on Saturday to go with Alexander Mattison as options at tailback other than Cook.

Sunday’s game in Minnesota kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and inactives will be announced 90 minutes ahead of time. That will bring confirmation on Cook’s status for Week Three.