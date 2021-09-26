Report: Justin Herbert’s throwing hand is expected to be OK

Getty Images

In video released by the team on social media, Justin Herbert doesn’t address hitting his hand on the helmet of a Chiefs defender. Herbert shook his hand after the hit, appearing in pain, but he didn’t miss a play.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports the Chargers quarterback left the stadium with his throwing hand wrapped in ice. Palmer surmised it was “most likely precaution(ary).”

Herbert threw two touchdown passes after hurting his hand, including the game-winner to Mike Williams with 32 seconds left.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley called Herbert “the best player on the field.”

It’s hard to argue as Herbert had no turnovers to Patrick Mahomes‘ two. Herbert was 26-of-38 for 281 yards and four touchdowns in the biggest win of his young career.