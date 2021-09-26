Report: Texans’ “stance started to soften” on Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The planets may be aligning for a potential Deshaun Watson trade.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Texans’ “stance started to soften” regarding the truckload of picks and/or players that they want for Watson.

The news comes at a time when the Dolphins may be (or at least should be) thinking more seriously about pulling the trigger on a trade. With Tua Tagovailoa out for at least three games with a rib injury — and with a very real potential for more injuries given his size, playing style, and lack of high-end blocking — owner Stephen Ross could tell his football operations at any time to get it done.

We continue to hear that Ross definitely wants Watson. There’s an easy way to get him. The opportunity to do so in 2021 lasts until November 2.

That said, remember this: The NFL has not yet decided on whether to place Watson on paid leave because the league hasn’t had to make that decision. A trade for Watson could be followed by him landing on the Commissioner Exempt list. The Dolphins, who’d be making the move for the long haul and not for 2021 only, would have to accept that possibility before doing the deal.