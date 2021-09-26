Rob Gronkowski heads to locker room after taking hard hit

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have pulled to within seven points after Tom Brady‘s 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown.

But they might be without one of their key offensive contributors for the rest of the game.

Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski has gone back to the locker room after taking a hard hit to the side from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. Gronkowski had caught a 6-yard pass that put the visitors’ offense at the L.A. 25. But Lewis was there to make a form tackle on Gronkowski, smashing him to the turf.

Gronkowski stayed down on the field for a few minutes before walking off to the sideline under his own power. After a few minutes in the blue medical tent, Gronkowski walked up the sideline into the tunnel to the lcoker room for further examination.

The tight end has three receptions for 47 yards on Sunday.

The Rams lead 21-14 with about 8:30 left in the third quarter.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m. ET: Gronkowski has re-entered the game with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.