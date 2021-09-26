Ryan Tannehill’s touchdown throw gives Titans a 7-0 lead

Getty Images

In Tennessee, all eyes are on Carson Wentz, who started with two sprained ankles. He went 0-for-2 on his first two throws, and Jonathan Taylor‘s one run went for 2 yards as the Colts went three-and-out.

The Titans got the ball back on their own 29, where they started their second possession. Six plays later, including a fourth-down conversion, the Titans were in the end zone.

Tennessee leads 7-0 on Ryan Tannehill‘s 6-yard touchdown pass to Chester Rogers.

On fourth-and-four from the Indianapolis 41, Tannehill completed a 15-yard pass to Julio Jones.

Tannehill now is 3-for-6 for 27 yards and a touchdown and has a 17-yard run. Derrick Henry has five carries for 25 yards.