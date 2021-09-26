Saints lead Patriots 14-3 at halftime

Getty Images

New Orleans’ defense has given New England’s offense fits, and the Saints lead 14-7 at halftime.

It took until 11:34 in the second quarter for the Patriots to gain a first down, and when that happened running back James White ended up getting carted off with a hip injury. He was shortly after ruled out for the contest.

Through 30 minutes, New England has just five first downs and is 2-of-8 on third down. Quarterback Mac Jones is 10-of-19 passing for 105 yards with an interception. The Patriots have just 21 rushing yards.

On the other side, the Saints have made a clear effort to get the ball to running back Alvin Kamara, who has 16 touches. He has 54 yards on 13 carries plus 29 receiving yards on three catches with a touchdown.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is 10-of-15 passing for 99 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

But New Orleans could have had six more points. Kicker Aldrick Rosas has missed field goals from 52 and 36-yards out in the first half. The Saints’ regular kicker, Will Lutz, is eligible to come off injured reserve next week.