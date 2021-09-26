Saquon Barkley: I don’t think we’re a bad team

Getty Images

The Giants couldn’t hold a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter against the Falcons on Sunday and Younghoe Koo‘s field goal as time expired left them with an 0-3 record on the season.

They started 0-5 last season and piled up losses in each of the previous two seasons on their way to losing records. Those weren’t good Giants teams, but running back Saquon Barkley doesn’t think the latest losing streak is a sign that they are a bad team again this season.

“I don’t think we’re a bad team, to be honest,” Barkley said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “There are no bad teams in the NFL. I’m sick of losing. Everyone is sick of losing. But I wouldn’t consider us a bad team. We’ve just got to figure it out.”

Each season is different, of course, but the similarities to the previous Giants disappointments are hard to miss. Turnovers, penalties, and self-inflicted errors of all stripes hurt the Giants every week and it’s hard to imagine the team’s results looking any better as long as they continue to fall short on those fronts. With the Saints, Cowboys, Rams, Panthers, Chiefs, and Raiders on the schedule before the bye week, they’ll need to get a lot cleaner in a hurry for anyone to agree with Barkley’s assessment.