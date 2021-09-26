Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton out with hamstring injuries

Getty Images

The Giants lead the Falcons in the second quarter, but they’re running short on healthy wideouts.

Sterling Shepard went to the locker room clutching his left hamstring halfway through the second quarter and the team said he will not return. They already ruled Darius Slayton out with the same injury.

The Giants lost linebacker Blake Martinez to a knee injury in the first quarter.

Kenny Golladay, who was questionable due to a hip injury, is joined by Kadarius Toney, C.J. Board, and Collin Johnson on the receiver depth chart.

Graham Gano hit his second field goal of the game after Shepard got hurt and that extended their lead to 6-0 over the NFC South club. The Giants were driving for touchdowns before both kicks, but a Grady Jarrett sack and a botched shotgun snap helped limit the damage to the Falcons.