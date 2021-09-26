Steve Wynn to light Al Davis torch, prompting controversy for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders are drawing no criticism for their on-field performances in 2021. Their choice of person to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch in Week Three has sparked plenty.

Via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, former casino mogul Steve Wynn gets the honor on Sunday. Wynn exited the gaming industry following allegations of sexual harassment and claims that he demanded sexual favors from female employees.

It will be Wynn’s first public appearance since leaving Wynn Resorts in 2018.

Raiders owner Mark Davis defended the decision. “[Wynn] played a major role in helping us get to Las Vegas and in the building of Allegiant Stadium,” Davis said, via the Review-Journal. “I felt like that I wanted to honor him for that.”

As to the criticism, Davis said, “I understand the concern. At the same time, these were all accusations and just one side of things. I’m very much against domestic violence and sexual assault, and that goes for anyone with the Raiders or anyone else I might hire to work for me. But this was someone instrumental in making my dreams come true, and I’m not going to abandon him. . . . The Raiders would not be in Las Vegas without someone like Steve Wynn.”