Sunday Night Football: Packers defeat 49ers with Mason Crosby’s game-winning, 51-yard field goal

The 49ers had just taken a one-point lead with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Packers had no timeouts.

And still, that was enough time for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense.

The Packers moved to 2-1 on the season with Mason Crosby‘s 51-yard field goal that sailed through the uprights as time expired, giving Green Bay a 30-28 victory over San Francisco.

Starting the final drive on Green Bay’s 25, Rodgers connected with receiver Davante Adams for 25 yards on the first play. Rodgers spiked the ball and had another incompletion to Adams on second down. But on third-and-10 with 16 seconds left, Rodgers hit Adams for another 17 yards to the San Francisco 33.

The Packers executed a spike with three seconds left. And though San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan attempted to ice kicker Mason Crosby with a timeout, it didn’t work. Crosby’s 51-yard field goal was good.

Adams’ last two catches gave him 12 receptions for 132 yards with a touchdown on the night. Rodgers finished Sunday 23-of-33 passing for 261 yards with a pair of TDs.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was nearly Sunday’s hero, throwing a 12-yard touchdown to fullback Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds on the clock. Garoppolo made a few big throws on San Francisco’s last offensive series, converting a pair of third downs. But that was not enough to overcome what ended up being a decisive fumble on San Francisco’s previous drive.

Garoppolo attempted to throw the ball away on second-and-10 at the Green Bay 44 to avoid a sack. But instead, the ball went backward and was recovered by Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

Green Bay turned the giveaway into a 38-yard field goal, going up 27-21 with 2:39 left.

Garoppolo finished 25-of-40 passing for 257 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. With so many injuries at running back, the 49ers had only 67 yards rushing, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt.

At 2-1, the Packers will play the 1-2 Steelers next week.

The 2-1 49ers will have their first matchup against the 1-2 Seahawks at home in Week Four.