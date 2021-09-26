Sunday Night Football: Packers defeat 49ers with Mason Crosby’s game-winning, 51-yard field goal

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 26, 2021, 11:44 PM EDT
The 49ers had just taken a one-point lead with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Packers had no timeouts.

And still, that was enough time for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense.

The Packers moved to 2-1 on the season with Mason Crosby‘s 51-yard field goal that sailed through the uprights as time expired, giving Green Bay a 30-28 victory over San Francisco.

Starting the final drive on Green Bay’s 25, Rodgers connected with receiver Davante Adams for 25 yards on the first play. Rodgers spiked the ball and had another incompletion to Adams on second down. But on third-and-10 with 16 seconds left, Rodgers hit Adams for another 17 yards to the San Francisco 33.

The Packers executed a spike with three seconds left. And though San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan attempted to ice kicker Mason Crosby with a timeout, it didn’t work. Crosby’s 51-yard field goal was good.

Adams’ last two catches gave him 12 receptions for 132 yards with a touchdown on the night. Rodgers finished Sunday 23-of-33 passing for 261 yards with a pair of TDs.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was nearly Sunday’s hero, throwing a 12-yard touchdown to fullback Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds on the clock. Garoppolo made a few big throws on San Francisco’s last offensive series, converting a pair of third downs. But that was not enough to overcome what ended up being a decisive fumble on San Francisco’s previous drive.

Garoppolo attempted to throw the ball away on second-and-10 at the Green Bay 44 to avoid a sack. But instead, the ball went backward and was recovered by Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

Green Bay turned the giveaway into a 38-yard field goal, going up 27-21 with 2:39 left.

Garoppolo finished 25-of-40 passing for 257 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. With so many injuries at running back, the 49ers had only 67 yards rushing, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt.

At 2-1, the Packers will play the 1-2 Steelers next week.

The 2-1 49ers will have their first matchup against the 1-2 Seahawks at home in Week Four.

  2. Looked to me like Aaron Rodgers sort of cared there. Hope the CBS talking heads saw it.
    NFC North>NFC West.

  4. That was one of the worst officiated games I’ve ever seen. But the refs came through and did just enough to help us get that W, even with an awful defense and a deteriorating quarterback.

  6. Great game Packers.

    Green Bay earned that WAY more than the Niners attempt to steal it. Despite the Dline being a ‘strength’ it’s not enough to mask our Secondary which is a glaring weakness.

    Add to that an offense that has been anemic, talk about slow starts. As I said last week this would eventually catch up to us. Next week doesn’t get any easier as Seattle has had our number for the better part of a decade regardless of their record.

    GO NINERS

  7. What’s that stat about Rodgers never beating a team with a winning record when trailing in the fourth quarter?

  9. Heartbreaker for us Niners fans but I do think the Pack deserved this one more. The way the Niners played we’re lucky we even ended up in a position to win at the end. Very sloppy game especially on defense.
    Also we clearly suffered the effects of being thin at running back. Good win packers. Much deserved.

  10. Gg pack fan

    Both teams were hosed by Jerome Bogarts crew. Bogarts crew deserves to be in NCAA.

    Thanks for ruining my next 7 days and depressing me until 1PM pc time next sunday.

    Bogart crew is kiss of death. Please don’t let them officiate 9ER games. Hes horrible. Honestly the worst crew in NFL

    Ps Norman out verrett out sign Sherman

  11. What is San Fran doing on pass defense? It’s like they just go full on PI if they even start to feel like they are out of position. That will haunt them now that it’s on film.

  13. I was specifically told that Aaron Rodgers was washed up, overrated, and the sole reason the team lost in week 1, what happened?

  14. This is what happens when the coaching staff treats kickers like human beings.

