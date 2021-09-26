Titans hold off Colts 25-16

Getty Images

The Titans had three turnovers, allowing the Colts to hang around all day Sunday, but they finally went ahead by two scores with 2:58 remaining on a 32-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

Tennessee escaped with a 25-16 victory.

Ryan Tannehill was 18-of-27 for 197 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He lost his favorite receiver, A.J. Brown, to a hamstring injury in the first half, and Julio Jones wasn’t on the field late.

Tannehill also ran for 56 yards on five carries.

Derrick Henry rushed for 113 yards on 28 carries and caught three passes for 31 yards.

Carson Wentz went the distance despite two sprained ankles, but he wasn’t himself. He completed 19 of 37 passes for 194 yards.

The Colts settled for three Rodrigo Blankenship field goals of 43, 28 and 24 yards, which proved costly.