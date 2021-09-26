Tyler Boyd’s 17-yard touchdown gives Bengals 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Bengals and Steelers have each had trouble moving the ball early.

But after the teams traded interceptions, Cincinnati opened the scoring with a touchdown reception by Tyler Boyd.

On third-and-2, quarterback Joe Burrow hit receiver Tyler Boyd with a short pass to get the offense past the sticks. But then Boyd broke a tackle attempt by Melvin Ingram, darted down the field, and dove into the end zone for a 17-yard score.

It was Boyd’s first touchdown catch of the season. With Tee Higgins inactive, he has a pair of coaches for 24 yards on four targets so far.

Burrow is 4-of-6 passing for 51 yards with a touchdown and an interception.