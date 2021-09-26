Vikings roll over Seahawks 30-17 for first win

Getty Images

After losing their season opener on a field goal in overtime and their second game on a missed last-second field goal, the Vikings made sure the final play didn’t come down to a field goal. Minnesota dominated the Seahawks 30-17 on Sunday.

It was the Vikings’ first victory over the Seahawks since Nov. 22, 2009, when Brett Favre was their quarterback. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had gone 0-5 against Seattle in his career before Sunday.

The Seahawks are 1-2 with division games looming against the 49ers and Rams the next two weeks.

The Vikings led the Seahawks 21-17 at halftime and added Greg Joseph field goals of 43, 34 and 20 yards in the second half. Seattle had only 7 total yards, including minus-4 net passing yards, in the third quarter.

The Vikings outgained the Seahawks 453 to 389 yards.

Kirk Cousins completed 30 of 38 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He had scoring plays of 7, 15 and 3 yards to Tyler Conklin, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson respectively. Jefferson caught nine passes for 118 yards and Conklin seven for 70 yards.

Alexander Mattison, subbing for the injured Dalvin Cook, had 32 touches for 171 yards.

Russell Wilson was 23-of-32 for 298 yards and a touchdown. DK Metcalf made six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Chris Carson had 12 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.