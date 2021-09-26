Will Ravens kick it in, like they did after signature win in 2019?

Getty Images

Two years ago, the Ravens were good but not great in the early weeks of the season. A two-game losing streak followed by an overtime win over a Ben-less Steelers team put them on the right side of .500, at 3-2. A 23-17 win over the Bengals put them at 4-2.

Then came a game at Seattle, where the Ravens weren’t expected to win. But win they did, in a game that included the moment when quarterback Lamar Jackson insisted on going for it during a key fourth down. Coach John Harbaugh relented, the offense converted, the Ravens won, and off they went.

Sure, they had a bye after the win over the Seahawks, but they exploded after that win.

On a Sunday night, the Ravens rocked the previously 8-0 Patriots, 37-20. Then came a 49-13 dismantling of the Bengals, a 41-7 takedown of the Texans, and a 45-6 Monday night wrecking of the Rams.

This year, Harbaugh gave Lamar the option to go for it on a game-clinching fourth down (as if Lamar would have passed), and Baltimore got a signature win over their own personal kryptonite. So what happens now? Will the Ravens hit overdrive again?

The Lions — who drew a Lambeau Field short straw against a pissed-off Packers team — end up being the first potential victims for a Baltimore team that is ready to take it to the next level.

It could get ugly for the Lions. And beautiful for Baltimore.