X-rays of Rob Gronkowski’s ribs negative, no word on Jamel Dean’s knee

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski left Sunday’s loss to the Rams for a brief period after taking a hard shot to his ribs, but he was able to return to the game and head coach Bruce Arians updated his condition after the game.

Arians told reporters at his postgame press conference that Gronkowski had X-rays that came back negative for any fractures. There was no word on whether he might miss any practice time this week or if he’s at any risk of missing next Sunday’s reunion with the Patriots.

The Bucs also lost cornerback Jamel Dean to a knee injury. Arians said the team had no update to offer on his condition, but any absence would thin out a position group that’s already without Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Running back Gio Bernard appeared to hurt his knee on a late touchdown, but Arians said he believes all is well with the veteran.