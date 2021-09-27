Andy Reid released from hospital, is expected to be back at work Monday or Tuesday

USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have provided another positive update on head coach Andy Reid after he left the stadium in an ambulance following Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

According to the team, Reid has been released from the hospital and is expected to return to the facility for work either later on Monday or on Tuesday. The Chiefs noted Reid is in good spirits and is doing well.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are slated to speak to the media in Reid’s place on Monday.

“The most important thing is coach Reid, so we’re glad that he’s feeling better,” Spagnuolo said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Reid was on the sideline for the entirety of Sunday’s game and addressed the team after the 30-24 loss to Los Angeles.