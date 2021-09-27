Bill Belichick dismisses notion that he didn’t want to keep Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2021, 9:27 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots
Getty Images

It’s Return of The Tommy week in Boston. And it’s already getting off to a good start.

Appearing on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked whether he wanted to re-sign Brady when he became a free agent in 2020.

I think we’ve been through all the dynamics of that,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “He looked at his options and made his decision. We weren’t as good an option as Tampa. . . . It wasn’t a question of not wanting him, that’s for sure.”

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston heard that comment and made a note of it. When Belichick met with reporters later in the morning, Curran sought elaboration from Belichick.

“You spoke on WEEI today about Tom Brady looking at his options, and he decided Tampa was a better option,” Curran said. “Why weren’t the Patriots a better option for him when both Robert Kraft and Brady himself said over and over how much they wanted him to finish his career here?”

I’m not gonna go back and rehash all that,” Belichick said. “We’ve talked about that.”

Curran interrupted with a pointed remark: “You’ve never talked about it with us.”

“Our focus is on the game here,” Belichick said. “Look, I have so much respect and appreciation for Tom and everything he did here and for me and for our team. We’re just getting ready to compete against Tampa this week, and we’re gonna keep our focus on that.”

“You talk about rehashing dynamics that you’ve already gone through,” Curran said. “You’ve never done that.”

“We made a statement when Tom left, and that covered it,” Belichick said.

Neither the Patriots nor Belichick ever answered the question of whether the parting was unilateral or mutual. Maybe Belichick was ready to move on. Maybe Brady wants to tell himself Belichick was ready to move on, so that Brady can further motivate himself to thrive in Tampa. Regardless, if Brady had stayed he most likely wouldn’t have won his seventh Super Bowl, not with the team that the Patriots had in 2020 or have in 2021.

So regardless of whether Belichick wanted a fresh start, it’s obvious that Brady did. And it’s obvious that Brady made the right move, that Tampa really was the better option from the standpoint of winning a championship. Because, you know, he did.

17 responses to “Bill Belichick dismisses notion that he didn’t want to keep Tom Brady

  3. Sure sounds like Belichick has heard the criticism.

    “He looked at his options and made his decision. We weren’t as good an option as Tampa. . . . It wasn’t a question of not wanting him, that’s for sure.” That’s more than Belichick ever says about most things.

  4. 20+ years tells me you’re gonna get a ‘Tom was great, still is great and did a lot for us during his time here, now we’re focused on stopping Tampa Bay’ and Tom will say ‘I really enjoyed my time there, from ownership to Bill, we accomplished quite a lot together and it will sure be fun to go back to Gillette’ etc

    Rinse repeat. Both are GOATs and neither are dumb enough to go off script.

  5. Hmm. Brady’s father seems to contradict Belichick here. He insinuated that the coach wanted him out.

  6. The Patriots will win with Mac.

    Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow…
    But someday soon, and for the rest of Belichicks life.

  7. After 30 years, the Patriots have come back down to earth. I am waiting for the Victor Kiam commercials to come back on TV I am flashing back so hard.

  10. It’s nice to see someone push back on Belichick’s total nonsense for a change. Dude is always a petulant child when something doesn’t go his way, but Boston reporters are usually too scared to call him on it.

  11. Tom Curran is a Brady fan boy…he looses objectivity very quickly because of that.

    God knows how many years he has been covering the Pats and BB and he still insults him asking dumb questions like these.

    Move on Curran…I know I have…that or move to Florida!

    Pats played an awful game of football against the Saints…that is where the focus needs to be…how to improve the pitful product put on the field this Sunday!!!

    But they will spend a week talking about Tommy and his return to New England…as if that changes anything in the past or vastly influences the immediate future…the Pats, unless they improve massively, will not make the playoffs. And Tampa better improve that defense of theirs or not even the GOAT will save them this year!

  12. Cop out by Belichick. He wanted Brady to walk when they drafted Garoppolo.,and that was long before last year. He blew it with Brady in every possible way.

  14. Bill thought he was the secret sauce, how’s that working out for him? Same as it did in Cleveland apparently.

  17. The current Pats roster was not good enough last year to win a SB and that’s for sure.
    The Bucs are loaded and look what happened to them in LA yesterday. Tom might play till he’s 50, but he wasn’t going to win another SB in NE in the immediate and he ended up in a good situation.
    The current Pats are building up, the Bucs are already there. It is what it is. Move on.

