Bills welcome return of “offense we know and love”

Getty Images

The Bills beat the Dolphins 35-0 in Week Two, but they didn’t come out of the blowout win feeling great about their offense.

Week Three was a different story. The Bills scored points eight of the 11 times they had the ball before running out the clock at the end of the game and quarterback Josh Allen produced five touchdowns over the course of the afternoon.

It’s the fifth time in his career that Allen has thrown for at least 300 yards and four touchdowns and safety Micah Hyde said after the game that the performance was what the team has grown accustomed to seeing over the last few years.

“That’s the offense we know and love,” Hyde said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com.

The Bills will try to keep things rolling against the Texans next week and then they’ll head to Kansas City for a chance at a better result than they achieved at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC Championship Game.