Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller is expected to miss significant time with a toe injury.

Miller is still being evaluated but is likely to go on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miller has played in all three games this season but has barely been involved in the offense, catching just two passes for 11 yards.

Last season Miller emerged as an important part of the Bucs’ passing game, catching 33 passes for 501 yards.