Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell would have been limited in practice on Monday

The Jaguars will be in Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Thursday night and their first injury report of the week includes the starting left side of their offensive line.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) and left guard Andrew Norwell (ankle) were both listed as limited participants by the Jaguars on Monday. The team did not actually get on the field, so that listing is an estimation of the work they would have done if the team had practiced.

Robinson missed eight snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and Norwell sat out six snaps.

Defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) also would have been a limited participant and cornerback Tre Herndon (knee) would have been a full participant for Jacksonville.