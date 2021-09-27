Chargers got away with pass interference on Chiefs’ Hail Mary

Getty Images

Pass interference is rarely called on Hail Mary passes. But it’s supposed to be, and it should have been on the Chiefs’ Hail Mary pass on the last play of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heaved the ball toward the end zone, where both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were in position to make a play for it. Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell bear-hugged Hill, while Alohi Gilman grabbed Kelce and knocked him to the ground. Both players easily could have been flagged for pass interference, which would have given the Chiefs one more play to try to score a touchdown from the 1-yard line.

Former NFL referee Terry McAulay, who now serves as an analyst for NBC Sports, said the Chargers absolutely should have been flagged.

“There is no scenario where this is not a foul for defensive pass interference,” McAulay wrote.

If the Chargers had been flagged, the Chiefs would have had a great opportunity to tie the game with a touchdown, then win the game with an extra point. It was a big missed call, and the fact that the officials often miss that call on Hail Mary passes doesn’t make it acceptable.