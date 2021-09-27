Cowboys won’t have Donovan Wilson for Monday Night Football

Getty Images

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson won’t play for a second consecutive week. He was doubtful with a groin injury.

His absence will give Jayron Kearse another opportunity.

The Cowboys listed Wilson among their inactives along with defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) and third quarterback Will Grier.

Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, a third-round choice, will make his NFL debut tonight. It’s only his third time in pads since college.

The Eagles already had ruled out offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee). Their other inactives are third quarterback Gardner Minshew, linebacker Davion Taylor (calf) and offensive guard Jack Anderson.

Andre Dillard will start for Mailata.

Running back Boston Scott (illness) will play.