Davante Adams says medical staff evaluated him, saw “right away” he didn’t have a concussion

When Packers receiver Davante Adams missed only one play after taking a hard hit on Sunday night, it appeared to be an example of a player not getting a thorough enough concussion evaluation. But Adams insists he was fine.

Adams said after the game that the medical staff could see immediately that he didn’t have a concussion.

“Well, how I’m able to get through it is I’m different. That’s probably the main thing,” Adams said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of stuff like that and just the mental toughness to get in there. It wasn’t a concussion. On the sideline, they evaluated and saw right away. I was straight. More than anything on the ground was my chest, having trouble catching a breath, but definitely good now.”

But recovering from a blow to the head isn’t supposed to be about “mental toughness to get in there.” It’s supposed to be about whether or not a player has a concussion. If Adams didn’t have a concussion, that’s great, and a lucky break for him. But the medical staff seemed to be working awfully fast to reach that conclusion.