Frank Reich: Carson Wentz at 70, 80 percent was our best option

It looked like the Colts would be playing without quarterback Carson Wentz for most of last week, but he returned to practice on Friday and got the start on Sunday despite injuries to both ankles.

Wentz was 19-of-37 for 194 yards in a 25-16 loss and head coach Frank Reich said after the game that the team’s offensive playcalling was affected by Wentz being less than 100 percent. While Wentz wasn’t in full form, Reich said there was never a second thought about playing him once he was medically cleared.

“I thought Carson did a good job understanding what his limitations were and playing within that,” Reich said, via the team’s website. “He’s our quarterback. We felt like him at 70, 80 percent, whatever he is is our best option to beat a very good football team on the road. We make a couple more plays in that game and I think they’re there. I think they’re there to be made by all of us — coaches, players. I think there’s plenty of opportunities in this game, a closely contested game, to win that game.”

Wentz said he’s “very confident” that his condition will continue to improve heading into a Week Four trip to Miami that the Colts hope will bring them their first win of the 2021 season.