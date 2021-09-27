Frank Reich: Carson Wentz came out OK from Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Despite two sprained ankles, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz started and played every offensive snap in the loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Wentz finished 19-of-37 passing for 194 yards. He was sacked only twice, but Tennessee hit him 10 times throughout the contest.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that Wentz came out OK from the game. And the hope is that Wentz will be able to practice on Thursday and Friday this week after he was limited on just Friday in Week Three.

The Colts had quarterback Brett Hundley active as Wentz’s backup on Sunday, elevating him to the active roster from the practice squad. Reich said Indianapolis had Hundley over second-year quarterback Jacob Eason as the backup due to Hundley’s “experience” with a game on the road.

Hundley, however, hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since 2019 and signed with the Colts in late July. Eason was a fourth-round pick last year. That Eason wasn’t the backup for Wentz illustrates that the Colts don’t have full confidence in their 2020 draftee.

For another option at signal-caller, quarterback Sam Ehlinger (knee) is also eligible to return from injured reserve this week.

The Colts play the Dolphins in Week Four.