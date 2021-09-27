Giants sign Wes Martin off Washington’s practice squad

Getty Images

The Giants filled their roster opening by signing offensive guard Wes Martin off the Washington Football Team’s practice squad.

Martin has appeared in 25 regular-season games with 10 starts and played in one postseason game for Washington over the past two seasons.

He played all 16 games last season, including starts at left guard in each of the first five games.

Martin played nine games with five starts at right guard as a rookie in 2019.

Washington made Martin a fourth-round draft choice in 2019.

Martin fills the roster spot of Nick Gates, who went on injured reserve last week after a gruesome leg injury.