James White suffered a hip subluxation against Saints

Getty Images

Patriots running back James White left Sunday’s game with a hip injury and it sounds like it will be a while before he’s able to return to action.

NFL Media reports that White suffered a hip subluxation before being carted off the field at Gillette Stadium. He is still undergoing tests and has an indefinite timetable to return, but an extended absence from the lineup is likely given the nature of the injury.

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is on injured reserve after a hip subluxation in Week One, so a similar stint could be in the cards for White.

White had one carry for six yards before leaving the game. Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden, and Rhamondre Stevenson are the other backs on the roster in New England.