Jessie Bates would not have practiced on Monday

Getty Images

The Bengals are facing the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week Four and while they did not practice on Monday, they did release an estimated injury report.

Though he didn’t miss any time during Sunday’s win over the Steelers, safety Jessie Bates (neck) would not have practiced on Monday. Bates has started every game since the Bengals drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft, recording 22 total tackles so far in 2021.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin), receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder), offensive tackle Riley Reiff (ankle), and guard Xavier Su’A-Filo (knee) also would not have practiced.

Cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hand), and linebacker Markus Bailey (hamstring) would have been limited in the session.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN, head coach Zac Taylor said Waynes is making good progress and “trending in the right direction.” The cornerback was a limited participant in two days of practice last week, but was ruled out before the contest.