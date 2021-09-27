Joe Burrow: We’re starting to understand how to win

Getty Images

The Bengals broke a 10-game losing streak to the Steelers with last year’s December victory on Monday Night Football. But there was a noticeably different feel to their 24-10 win in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Heinz Field had been a House of Horrors for the Bengals, who hadn’t won at the venue since 2015. But on Sunday, Cincinnati put together a complete performance to defeat a division rival and move to 2-1 on the young season.

According to Joe Burrow, who threw for 172 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, the victory represents a significant step.

“We knew we had to come in here and win. First division game, second road game. We didn’t play well in the first road game so we had to come in here and play the way we did,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “It wasn’t perfect, we have a lot of room to improve on offense, but we got the job done.

“You continue to build the culture and build the winning culture. We’re starting to understand how to win.”

Last season as a rookie, Burrow and the Bengals lost 36-10 in Pittsburgh. So this result “felt night and day” to the quarterback.

“[T]hat was the week before, two weeks before I got hurt,” Burrow said. “So that one kind of left a sour taste in my mouth. It was good to get this one.”

The Bengals will try to keep the good vibes rolling with a Thursday game against the 0-3 Jaguars in Week Four.