Joe Judge won’t make any “radical changes” after 0-3 start

Getty Images

The Giants are 0-3 for the second straight season and signs of progress from their 6-10 finish in 2020 haven’t been easy to see so far this season, but head coach Joe Judge isn’t planning to shake things up.

Judge said on Monday that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will continue calling the plays on their respective sides of the ball. There will be adjustments made heading into Sunday’s game against the Saints, but Judge emphasized that the team is not going to make any sweeping moves at the moment.

“We’re going to stay on the track and make sure we get things right before we make any radical changes,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The longer it takes for the Giants to get things right, the less good any radical changes will do them during this season and the likelier it will be that changes will be sweeping once they are made.