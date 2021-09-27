Josh Gordon plans to sign with Chiefs

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s next comeback bid will take place with the Chiefs.

Gordon’s agents said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that their client is headed to Kansas City and plans to sign with the Chiefs. The NFL told Gordon last week that he is being reinstated from his latest suspension.

Gordon’s lates suspension went into effect in January after a conditional reinstatement granted in December was rescinded. He last played in the NFL with the Seahawks in 2019 and saw time in the Fan Controlled Football league earlier this year.

Gordon had seven catches for 139 yards in five games with Seattle. He had 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games for the Patriots in 2018 and 2019. He entered the league as a Browns second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft. He had 137 catches for 2,451 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons, but served a 10-game suspension in 2014 and missed all of the next two seasons while suspended.

Tyreek Hill leads Chiefs wideouts with 19 catches for 267 yards and a touchdown through three games. Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, Marcus Kemp, and Daurice Fountain are the other receivers on Kansas City’s roster.