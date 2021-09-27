Josh Norman was spitting up blood, spent night in hospital

USA TODAY Sports

49ers cornerback Josh Norman was forced out of Sunday night’s loss to the Packers in the first half with a chest injury and he didn’t hang around the stadium after getting hurt.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Norman was taken to the hospital after spitting up blood. Norman remained there overnight, although Garafolo notes that all of his tests came back OK.

Norman was credited with a tackle and a forced fumble before leaving the game.

The 49ers also had cornerback K'Waun Williams leave the game with a calf injury, which left the team very thin at the position as Dre Kirkpatrick and Ambry Thomas were both on the inactive list.