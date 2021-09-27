Kyler Murray: We would’ve lost that game the last two years

Getty Images

The Cardinals have been down two scores in each of their last two games, but they have gotten off the ground and found their way to victories each time.

Sunday’s 31-19 win saw the Cardinals fall behind just before halftime on Jamal Agnew‘s 109-yard return of Matt Prater‘s missed 68-yard field goal and they were down 19-10 in the third quarter after a James Robinson touchdown. A James Conner touchdown run and a Byron Murphy pick-six put the Cardinals back on top for good.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that there was “no panic” in the team when they fell behind and quarterback Kyler Murray said that was a major change from his first two seasons with the team.

“I’m frustrated, but as a team, I’ve been here three years now and the last two years we would have lost that game for sure,” Murray said, via ArizonaSports.com. “To see us fight through that and come on the road — obviously any given Sunday, not looking at anybody’s record, you can be beat by anybody. . . . It’s good to get a win any way you can and that’s what we came out here and did. That was the goal.”

Spotting the Rams a lead next Sunday won’t be the best recipe for moving to 4-0 on the season, so the Cardinals will need to work on starting faster as they head into one of the top matchups in Week Four.