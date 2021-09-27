Lions don’t expect Taylor Decker back this week

Getty Images

Lions tackle Taylor Decker stretched with other members of the offensive line as they were warming up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens and he’s eligible to be activated from injured reserve this week, but it looks like his return will have to wait a little while longer.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that he does not expect Decker to be in the lineup against the Bears in Week Four. Decker is recovering from surgery to repair an injured finger on his left hand.

The Lions had planned to start Decker at left tackle, but they moved first-round pick Penei Sewell over from the right side once the veteran was injured. Sewell has done well for the 0-3 club and Campbell declined to say what the team will do once Decker is cleared to return to action.

Decker signed a contract extension with the Lions last year and is under contract through 2024, so they’re set to have both tackles around for a while at one spot or another.