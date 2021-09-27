Matt Nagy: Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles all under consideration to start this week

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy doesn’t know yet who his starting quarterback will be on Sunday against the Lions.

Nagy said today that Andy Dalton is still recovering from his knee injury, Justin Fields is shaking off a hand injury and only Nick Foles is fully healthy, so the Bears will have to see how the week goes before deciding who starts Sunday.

“They’re all three under consideration right now,” Nagy said. “We know where Nick’s at health-wise, but we just want to keep an eye on Justin and Andy.”

Nagy said Fields’ X-rays were negative on his hand, while Dalton is still considered week-to-week with his knee injury. It would seem at the moment that Fields is the most likely to start, but the Bears simply don’t know yet which quarterback will be on the field against the Lions.

What Nagy does know is that his offense needs to look a whole lot better than it did on Sunday against the Browns, or else soon it will be some other coach deciding who the starting quarterback is.